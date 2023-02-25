"She needs to be pushed more" – WWE Legend wants 29-year-old AEW star to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. She is the current TBS Champion and the most dominant wrestler in the entire company. WWE Legend Dutch Mantell has a suggestion about who should end her undefeated streak.

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut for AEW when she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Since then, she has grown tremendously as a performer and is on a 53-match unbeaten run.

On the latest episode of Rampage, Willow Nightingale took on Toni Storm. Despite an impressive showing, she lost to the former AEW Women's Champion. Dutch Mantell, on Smack Talk, stated that Tony Khan needs to push Willow and have her end Jade Cargill's streak.

"That Willow girl, she needs to be pushed more. Jade’s record is meant to be broken somewhere, I suggest have the underdog Willow do it. And now all of a sudden she’s come from the cellar to the penthouse cause she’s the underdog and I think the people will like it. That doesn’t even hurt Jade at all because the girl’s good... But that’s not our job, that’s their job to see that in that girl. And if they don’t see it, I don’t know what it’s gonna take for them to see it," Dutch Mantell said. (1:05:15 - 1:02:28)

Jade Cargill has faced Willow Nightingale in AEW before

Jade Cargill has defended her TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale on two separate occasions in the past. The first time was in June 2022 when the champion defeated the 29-year-old on Rampage in under five minutes.

Their second singles match came 4 months later on the AEW Battle Of The Belts IV special episode. Willow Nightingale put up a bigger fight but fell short once again.

It will be interesting to see who Tony Khan picks as the person to take down Jade Cargill. Willow Nightingale has received loud pops from crowds on every show she has been a part of, so it's not out of the realm of possibility if she ends up taking the TBS Championship.

