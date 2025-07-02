  • home icon
  "She really is pushing for that Evolution debut" "See you soon" - Fans react after top AEW star drops cryptic post amid rampant WWE rumors

"She really is pushing for that Evolution debut" "See you soon" - Fans react after top AEW star drops cryptic post amid rampant WWE rumors

By Sujay
Published Jul 02, 2025 02:22 GMT
WWE logo (left) and shocked AEW fan (right). (Image credits: WWE Facebook page &amp; wwe.com)
WWE logo (left) and a fan in shock (right) (Image credits: WWE on Facebook & wwe.com)

An AEW star posted a cryptic post amid rumors of their potential move to WWE, and the fans have gone absolutely ballistic. Tony Khan will hope that none of this is true.

Britt Baker was last seen on AEW programming last year and has not been seen in action since. During this time, she has been through a lot, both on a personal and professional level. As she spends her time away from the ring, she constantly keeps in touch with her fans through social media.

She recently posted a cryptic Story on Instagram, where she implied that one needs to be in a place where they were valued. This comes on the back of rampant speculation that she is on her way to WWE.

The fans took note of this and reacted in the only way that was understandable. One said that she was pushing for her move to WWE, while another fan said that she was looking to debut at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event later this month.

Fan reactions (Credit: Fan posts on X)
Fan reactions (Credit: Fan posts on X)

Jonathan Coachman reveals AEW star Britt Baker is on her way to WWE

Jonathan Coachman, who was once a part of WWE, recently revealed that AEW star Britt Baker is on her way out of the company. He also stated that she could be on her way to WWE.

Speaking on his The Last Word podcast, Coachman said:

“Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet, when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close.”

Given his statement and her recent activity on social media, it will not be surprising at all to see her make her debut with the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Harish Raj S
