"She really is pushing for that Evolution debut" "See you soon" - Fans react after top AEW star drops cryptic post amid rampant WWE rumors

An AEW star posted a cryptic post amid rumors of their potential move to WWE, and the fans have gone absolutely ballistic. Tony Khan will hope that none of this is true.
Britt Baker was last seen on AEW programming last year and has not been seen in action since. During this time, she has been through a lot, both on a personal and professional level. As she spends her time away from the ring, she constantly keeps in touch with her fans through social media.
She recently posted a cryptic Story on Instagram, where she implied that one needs to be in a place where they were valued. This comes on the back of rampant speculation that she is on her way to WWE.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
The fans took note of this and reacted in the only way that was understandable. One said that she was pushing for her move to WWE, while another fan said that she was looking to debut at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event later this month.
Jonathan Coachman reveals AEW star Britt Baker is on her way to WWE
Jonathan Coachman, who was once a part of WWE, recently revealed that AEW star Britt Baker is on her way out of the company. He also stated that she could be on her way to WWE.
Speaking on his The Last Word podcast, Coachman said:
“Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet, when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close.”
Given his statement and her recent activity on social media, it will not be surprising at all to see her make her debut with the Stamford-based promotion soon.
A top WWE star is missing in action