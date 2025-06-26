“She’s 100% coming”- AEW fans go berserk after top WWE star says she’s “All In”

A top WWE star dropped a major hint about appearing at AEW All In in Texas. The star in question is a former multi-time Women's Champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Last night, WWE star Bayley took to Instagram and posted a photo with a cryptic message that read, "I'm all in baby." A screenshot of the message was posted by a fan on X (fka Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post compelled many AEW fans to erupt on X, with many speculating about a move for Bayley from WWE to Tony Khan's promotion.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

"She’s 100% coming," one fan said.

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]

It must be stressed that there is no confirmation on The Role Model's appearance at All In, who is currently feuding with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Bayley does show up at the PPV and the potential implications of her appearance.

Ad

Bayley was recently spotted with major AEW name

Earlier this month, Bayley was spotted in an intriguing picture with top AEW star QT Marshall. The sighting came at a time when The Role Model was taking time off from the Stamford-based promotion.

Bayley was spotted with Marshall at West Coast Pro Wrestling school's training center. The school took to X (fka Twitter) to share a picture of the two with their students.

Ad

"Thank you to Bayley and QT Marshall for stopping by #TheCoast to talk with and train our students — it meant the world to them," West Coast Pro wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Role Model, who recently revealed that she has a year and a half left on her current WWE contract, sparked exit rumors from the sports entertainment juggernaut following her appearance.

Bayley was last seen on WWE RAW, where she took on rival Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship and lost via disqualification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More