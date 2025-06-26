Top WWE star seemingly teases AEW All In appearance

A multi-time WWE Women's Champion possibly hinted at an appearance at AEW All In: Texas on July 12. The star made the tease with her recent social media post.

Ad

Bayley has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2013. She has captured the Women's Championship multiple times and is a top name in the locker room. The Role made her return to RAW recently and is in a feud with Becky Lynch over the Women's Intercontinental Title.

The Role Model seems to be enjoying her time outside the ring as well. On her Instagram handle, Bayley shared a picture of a cap and a cup of coffee. She seemingly took the photo at a recent Taylor Swift concert. Moreover, the 36-year-old seemingly teased attending AEW All In with an interesting message.

Ad

Trending

"I'm all in baby," Bayley wrote.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no confirmation on whether Bayley will attend the Texas show. However, she has previously attended several AEW shows to support her real-life friend, Mercedes Mone. The CEO will face Toni Storm for the Women's World Title this year at All In. Going by her choice of words, The Role Model may actually appear in the audience on the show.

Top star recently teased leaving WWE

Bayley recently hinted at the possibility of departing WWE when her current contract is up. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in April, The Role Model revealed that she had a year and a half left on her deal, and she had so many other things she wanted to do besides being a pro wrestler.

Ad

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, [but] not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE, and I've been here for already 12 years, and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots," Bayley said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Many fans are already expecting to see Bayley in AEW after she made the abovementioned statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!