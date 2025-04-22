Bayley reveals what's next for her; she could leave WWE

Bayley has been one of the biggest talking points across WrestleMania weekend, after she was removed from the show. The Role Model was set to team with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

She was written off via an off-screen backstage attack, leading to Becky Lynch returning as Valkyria's partner. We all know how that turned out. However, what's next for Bayley? While her booking in the immediate future isn't exactly known, the veteran has spoken at length about her place in WWE.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet ahead of WrestleMania 41, the five-time Women's Champion revealed she has a year and a half left on her current contract. Bayley stated she doesn't know if she will stay in WWE beyond that, as she's done almost everything she wanted to do in the company:

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots," said Bayley. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

It must be mentioned that The Role Model knew she was going to be removed from WrestleMania 41 at the time of this interview, based on the report that it had been planned weeks in advance.

Bayley reveals what it would take for her to leave WWE

Bayley further spoke about how teaming with Lyra Valkyria opened her eyes to what the entire women's division has to offer. She has worked with several other young stars recently, including Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

The Role Model then stated she would feel comfortable leaving WWE if the women's division was in good hands. She compared her situation to John Cena's, who was never truly replaced as the company's undisputed top babyface until Cody Rhodes returned:

"So when I think about okay, I might be done in a couple of years, who knows? I know that it's going to be in good hands. So that makes me really happy. Where before John Cena always says he couldn't leave, because who was going to do what he does? Who's going to take his place? Who's going to be the one to freaking put a**es in seats? Who's going to be the one that the kids want to see, that the kids idolize to the level that he does? Cody's doing that. I'm not saying I'm John Cena, but that's kind of the same mindset. As long as it's in good hands, the goal was to just leave it in a better place than you found it," Bayley added. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

It will be interesting to see what Bayley does when her WWE contract comes up towards the end of 2026. For now, she will seemingly be inserted into Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's feud upon returning.

