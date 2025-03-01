23-year-old star pins Bayley less than 24 hours before Elimination Chamber 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:39 GMT
Bayley
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Bayley will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. However, a rising star pinned her ahead of the show.

Ad

Roxanne Perez has been on a great run in NXT. She is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion. It looks like she is now gearing up to take her career to the next level. Perez competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble match and came so close to winning. If that wasn't enough, she beat Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. A win here could catapult Perez's career to the next level.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before SmackDown, Roxanne Perez was involved in the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show along with her opponents Bayley, Liv Morgan, and even Raquel Rodriguez. A brawl broke out after Naomi and Bianca Belair attacked Morgan and Raquel.

Hence, a six-woman tag team match was announced for SmackDown tonight. All women had an equal opportunity to shine in the match. However, it was Perez who stole the show with another impressive performance. She even pinned the Role Model to pick up the win for her team.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez will deliver another impressive performance in the Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी