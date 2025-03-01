23-year-old star pins Bayley less than 24 hours before Elimination Chamber 2025

Bayley will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. However, a rising star pinned her ahead of the show.

Roxanne Perez has been on a great run in NXT. She is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion. It looks like she is now gearing up to take her career to the next level. Perez competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble match and came so close to winning. If that wasn't enough, she beat Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. A win here could catapult Perez's career to the next level.

Before SmackDown, Roxanne Perez was involved in the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show along with her opponents Bayley, Liv Morgan, and even Raquel Rodriguez. A brawl broke out after Naomi and Bianca Belair attacked Morgan and Raquel.

Hence, a six-woman tag team match was announced for SmackDown tonight. All women had an equal opportunity to shine in the match. However, it was Perez who stole the show with another impressive performance. She even pinned the Role Model to pick up the win for her team.

It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez will deliver another impressive performance in the Elimination Chamber this weekend.

