3 Reasons why Becky Lynch turned heel on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

In less than 24 hours, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost their WWE Women's Tag Team titles on RAW after WrestleMania 41. This occurred when the Irish star and Lyra defended their titles against former champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This ended up with The Judgment Day members emerging as the new champions.

Even after this, fans witnessed a major twist when Lynch turned heel for the first time since 2022 and launched a post-match assault on Valkyria.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 38-year-old star turned heel on RAW after The Show of Shows.

#3. Lyra Valkyria was the one who got pinned on RAW

Becky Lynch made her return and joined Lyra at WrestleMania 41 and managed to defeat Liv and Raquel to win the Tag Team Titles. However, during their title defense on the red brand tonight, the match ended when Lynch was laid out at the ringside, leading to the Women's Intercontinental Champion being pinned by members of The Judgment Day.

The title loss, which occurred because Valkyria suffered the pin, may have frustrated the Irish star, potentially explaining why she turned heel and destroyed her.

#2. To escalate the babyface turn of the Women's IC Champion

At WrestleMania 41, Lyra Valkyria received a major reaction from the WWE Universe. So, it's possible that to escalate her babyface run, the Stamford-based promotion may have planned to turn Becky Lynch heel, resulting in a feud between these two stars.

Putting the 28-year-old star in a feud with someone like The Man will undoubtedly elevate her status in the company and solidify her heroic character. Additionally, this move will allow WWE to generate a more positive reaction for the Champion.

#1. Becky Lynch may soon join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins?

One of the reasons why WWE may have turned Becky Lynch heel on RAW after WrestleMania is that she might soon join hands with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, the Wiseman double-crossed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and allied with The Visionary.

Since Becky Lynch and Rollins are a real-life couple, it seems WWE plans to incorporate both stars alongside the Special Counsel. As a result, the Irish star might have turned heel on RAW, as she will eventually join the villainous alliance of Rollins and Heyman in the near future.

