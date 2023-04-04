"She’s All Elite" - Fans want top star to join Tony Khan's promotion after reportedly being cut from WWE RAW this week

Wrestling fans have been buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Bayley joining AEW after she was cut from WWE RAW this week. The Role Model, who did not appear on the red brand with her faction Damage CTRL, has fueled speculation that she might be heading to Tony Khan's promotion.

Following her loss to Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, Bayley took to Twitter and shared a mysterious message that hinted at the conclusion of a love story.

The tweet has led to several theories about what The Role Model meant by the message. Some fans have speculated that it could be a reference to her wrestling career, which has been her passion and love story for many years, while others want her to join Tony Khan's promotion.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community, with fans eager to see Bayley make a move to AEW.

Check out the reactions below:

Whatever the meaning behind Bayley's tweet, it has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly await her next move.

WWE Hall of Famer sent out a heartfelt tweet to Bayley following her loss at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa took to Twitter to praise Bayley after Damage CTRL suffered another loss at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

The group was introduced last year at SummerSlam but has failed to become a dominant force in the women's division. Despite this, Madusa praised Bayley, calling her one of the most underrated superstars on the roster.

"Just an observation completely out of left field… Can I say @itsBayleyWWEis one of the most talented and most underrated woman’s talent of today. She deserves so much more! OK that’s it..Bayley would definitely be a fun person to have a match with. ❤️," tweeted Madusa.

The Role Model has not won a match since defeating Mia Yim in January, while Damage CTRL recently lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Lita and Becky Lynch.

Do you want to see Bayley make her AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

