She's back! Popular star finally returns after leaving AEW in March 2025

A popular AEW star has finally made her return to the ring. This came after she exited Tony Khan's company earlier this year.

The former All Elite Wrestling star who left the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2025 is Leyla Hirsch. At Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, Leyla Hirsch faced Jordan Blade in the opening contest. This was her first match since December last year, which took place in ROH.

The match was an intense showdown that saw Leyla defeat Blade after the referee intervened to stop her ground attack. The win took her Bloodsport record to 1-1. Following the match, Hirsch shook Blade's hand in a sign of respect as both competitors celebrated.

Leyla Hirsch expressed her frustrations with AEW after her departure

Leyla Hirsch left AEW earlier this year and expressed frustrations with the company. She was a regular fixture for Ring of Honor but was hardly featured on All Elite Wrestling television.

Hirsch's contract ended on her wedding day, and she mentioned that she had not even had a chance to speak with Tony Khan before her exit and felt ignored. Also, Hirsch's major frustrations came due to a lack of communication from the company's side.

"The frustrating part is they waited until less than two weeks to tell me they weren't going to re-sign me. I went six weeks early just so I could have a plan, especially since I was getting married. The part that is frustrating is I'm never going to know what was said to Tony. I don't think they would say anything bad to him because I said everything you would want to hear a talent say. It was just frustrating. I can guess as to why they didn't sign me, and if it is the reason, I don't have any regrets."

Despite the way she left All Elite Wrestling, Leyla Hirsch still mentioned that she had no regrets.

"If I was complacent with AEW, I would still be with them. I don't have any regrets on anything. I think it sucks because it was one conversation and then nothing until less than two weeks when I got the call that they weren't going to re-sign me. It sucks, but I don't have any regrets." [H/T: Fightful]

With Leyla Hirsch making a huge comeback with her victory at Bloodsport XIII, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

