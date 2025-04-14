"It was just very frustrating" - Female star alleges AEW ignored her before she left the company

Many former AEW stars have departed the company on good terms, but a few have expressed frustration over their exit, especially regarding communication with management. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch is the latest to do so after her unceremonious departure earlier this year.

Leyla Hirsch had been on the road to success in ROH but wasn't featured often on AEW television. She recently disclosed that her contract ended on her wedding day, and she didn't even get to speak with Tony Khan before leaving the company.

Speaking on Soul Sessions, Hirsch revealed that the lack of communication was the most frustrating part of her exit:

"The frustrating part is they waited until less than two weeks to tell me they weren't going to re-sign me. I went six weeks early just so I could have a plan, especially since I was getting married. The part that is frustrating is I'm never going to know what was said to Tony. I don't think they would say anything bad to him because I said everything you would want to hear a talent say. It was just frustrating. I can guess as to why they didn't sign me, and if it is the reason, I don't have any regrets."

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Hirsch claimed that she has no regrets:

"If I was complacent with AEW, I would still be with them. I don't have any regrets on anything. I think it sucks because it was one conversation and then nothing until less the two weeks when I got the call that they weren't going to re-sign me. It sucks, but I don't have any regrets." [H/T Fightful]

Leyla Hirsch will compete for the first time since AEW departure this week

WrestleMania week is always stuffed with major events for the pro wrestling industry, and "Legit" Leyla Hirsch will make an appearance in Vegas ahead of this year's Show of Shows.

The 28-year-old hasn't competed since leaving AEW, but she's been announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, which takes place this Thursday, April 17, in Sin City.

"Returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is a cold blooded killer. A machine without empathy that legitimately thrills in the destruction of her opponents. Layla Hirsch is coming to Bloodsport XIII Get your tickets now!"

GCW has strengthened its ties to WWE recently, and with Leyla Hirsch entering free agency, this could be a major showing for her. Whether she signs with the Stamford-based company remains to be seen.

