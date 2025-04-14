28-year-old star makes heartbreaking confession; didn't even get to talk to Tony Khan before AEW exit

AEW has let go of several top talents this year, but one former star recently expressed her frustration over the manner of her departure.

Ad

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch signed with AEW in early 2021 but never found much success with the promotion. She fared better in ROH but ultimately departed Tony Khan's companies earlier this year.

Speaking on Soul Sessions, the Russian-born star revealed that her contract expired on her wedding day. Although she wanted to speak with Tony Khan before she left, that didn't end up happening:

"When my contract was coming up, it actually ended on my wedding day. There was a lot going on. I went six weeks prior to my contract ending to have a talk with Tony. I didn't even want to talk about the contract. I just wanted to talk, 'Hey, if I stay, what would be the plan?' I had been so patient and had done everything that was asked of me, but I felt that I needed and wanted more. I wanted to show them the value that they haven't had in me there. I want to prove my worth."

Ad

Trending

Hirsch then claimed that, while she didn't get to speak with the AEW president, she did talk to one of the company's lawyers about her contract. She felt it was a good discussion but ultimately didn't hear anything back:

"When I asked to talk to Tony, I guess somebody told him what I wanted to talk to him about. I never ended up talking to him. I ended up talking to one of the lawyers and somebody else about my contract. This was the only conversation I had, and it was a really good talk. It was very professional. I let them know my frustrations, which were very valid, and they understand and know. I just told them, 'I want to be here, but I want to grow as a performer. I need to grow as a performer being here.' We had a good talk, and I felt good about it. They told me I would hear from them in the first week of February. Ultimately, I didn't hear anything from them." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Leyla Hirsch is excited about the future despite AEW exit

At 28 years old, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch still has a lot of gas in the tank and is looking to prove her value in the wrestling industry. But Hirsch has plenty to look forward to outside the ring, as well.

As revealed above, Leyla Hirsch departed AEW on her wedding day. Following her nuptials, she posted photos of the wedding on Instagram and expressed her excitement for the future:

Ad

"This past month has been crazy to say the least. On February 28th, 2025, I finally got to tie the knot and marry my forever person. I am beyond grateful for all of the people that were there to celebrate with us. I am extremely excited to see what comes next for us. I love you, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch❤️," read Hirsch's post.

Before she left AEW and ROH, Hirsch had been climbing the ladder and competing for title shots. Whether she gets a better opportunity in free agency remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More