  • "She's gonna be number 30 in the Rumble," "Switch her for Bayley" - Fans react to top AEW star's continued absence

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 15, 2025 02:07 GMT
Bayley is a former WWE champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]
An absent AEW star has been making headlines once again on social media. 34-year-old star Britt Baker has been missing for almost a year. She hasn't sustained any injury but is still sitting on the sidelines. It seems like some backstage issues have been stopping her from coming back, as she has been proven to be a problem. The D.M.D. was even suspended in 2024.

Earlier this year, the former AEW Women's World Champion was rumored to join WWE despite a long time left on her All Elite contract. Reports claimed that they are interested in her, too, but not before she becomes a free agent. Amidst all the wild rumors, she removed AEW from her X bio a few months ago.

Recently, fans once again brought up the absence of the company's name on social media. Many fans also believed that she might not be associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion anymore.

Fans claimed that if Britt Baker is no longer All Elite, then she could be a part of the upcoming Royal Rumble contest. Many also commented that Tony Khan should trade Bayley for her.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Bayley could join AEW in the future

Bayley has been one of the top WWE stars fans want to see inside the squared circle. She has reportedly one and a half years left on her contract.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the former WWE Women's Champion becoming All Elite is possible in the future, while he claimed uncertainty over Britt Baker's situation.

"I think that's a legitimate possibility. I could definitely see Bayley going to AEW whenever her WWE deal is over. I'm not sure what the latest is on Britt Baker, but there's clearly still some interest in her from the audience because we get asked about her every week. At the very least, she could appear on NXT, lives in Florida, and can give a big boost to what is going on there," he said.

It remains to be seen what is next for both stars.

Edited by Angana Roy
