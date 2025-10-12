  • home icon
  Massive speculation on if Bayley could join AEW upon WWE contract expiry

Massive speculation on if Bayley could join AEW upon WWE contract expiry

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 02:11 GMT
Bayley is a 4-time WWE Women
Bayley is a 4-time WWE Women's Champion [Photo: wwe.com]

Following Bayley having possibly a year left in her WWE contract, there has been speculation regarding her possibly making her way to AEW. At the soonest, this could be by 2027.

There has been nothing that suggests The Role Model is set to depart from the Stamford-based promotion. But like a lot of other stars in the industry, she may choose to opt not to re-sign to try going down a different path in her career. Another name that has been linked to a possible move to another company would be Britt Baker, once her current deal is up.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about his take on Bayley and Baker swapping companies by 2027. He speculated that he could see this taking place. He believed that the former AEW Women's World Champion could go to NXT as she lived in Florida and could be a great addition to their roster.

"I think that's a legitimate possibility. I could definitely see Bayley going to AEW whenever her WWE deal is over. I'm not sure what the latest is on Britt Baker, but there's clearly still some interest in her from the audience because we get asked about her every week. At the very least, she could appear on NXT, lives in Florida, and can give a big boost to what is going on there." said Sapp.
Bayley is close with several top AEW stars

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion has kept in contact with several top AEW stars, the most obvious of which is Mercedes Moné. The two continue to support one another despite being with rival companies, and have often talked about their time working with one another.

Another star whom Bayley seems to be close to is Kris Statlander. After Stat won the women's world title at All Out almost a month ago, she took to Instagram to congratulate her. She posted a picture of herself wearing the AEW star's merchandise.

She has continued to show her support and even commented on one of Kris Statlander's recent posts with her belt. These are just two names on the roster she is close to, and there could be a whole lot more of them. This could be one of the reasons she decides to jump ship, as she will get to work with a lot of new names in the industry.

