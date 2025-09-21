  • home icon
Bayley breaks social media silence after AEW star wins top title at All Out 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:41 GMT
Bayley is a 4-time WWE Women
Bayley is a 4-time WWE Women's Champion [Photo: wwe.com]

Bayley has just seemingly reacted to a popular AEW star becoming a new champion tonight at All Out 2025. She did so by posting a subtle reference to the individual on social media.

Kris Statlander defied the odds earlier tonight at the pay-per-view by winning the four-way match with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line. She ended up pinning Toni Storm herself, suddenly sliding in and locking in a Seatbelt, which is an innovative roll-up pin.

This would be the first time Stat has won a world title, and one of those who expressed her impressive win was Bayley. She took to Instagram and posted a picture of her wearing Kris Statlander merchandise. This was not the first time she had shown support for the 30-year-old.

See a screenshot of her post below.

Mercedes Moné has also reacted to Kris Statlander becoming the AEW Women's World Champion

Toni Storm's reign as the AEW Women's World Champion ended tonight at 217 days. This was her 4th reign as the champion and arguably her best one. She was able to take down several major stars, even giving Mercedes Moné her first singles loss on the promotion.

This makes Statlander's win tonight feel much bigger, as she outperformed several top women on the roster to become the new champion. The CEO was quick to react to this title change, and she has now shown interest in the title once more. Moné has beaten Kris Statlander twice in title matches, so she could push for this, as she has her number in the ring.

Tonight's result has completely changed the landscape of the women's division. Toni Storm will surely be looking for a rematch, while Jamie Hayter and Thekla may ask for title shots as well, given that they were not pinned. Other stars on the roster may also stake their claim to the title, and this could lead to many possibilities for Kris Statlander's upcoming challengers.

