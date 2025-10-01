Major update on when Britt Baker could leave AEW - Reports

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 01, 2025 00:26 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Amidst her hiatus from AEW, a report has come in about Britt Baker's contract status. It was mentioned when this could officially expire, giving a timeline for when she could leave the promotion if she wants to.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen since November, and this absence is not due to injuries, health issues, or any personal situation. This has led to confusion among fans, as no one has a clear understanding of why the company has not utilized her.

During a recent Q&A session by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select Answers, he reported that Britt Baker's contract still goes for at least a year. However, this is barring injury time, and adding this could set this until 2027. Baker's recent absence due to injury was brief, lasting from September 2023 to July 2024.

“Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it’s like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027.”

Sapp also addressed her absence from AEW Dynamite in her hometown of Pittsburgh last Wednesday. He mentioned that she had been willing to return, but the promotion didn't do it.

“From what I understand, she’s been willing to come back. She’s healthy… All that. She had worked through injuries for years, then had to take time off, had some really terrible stuff happen to her and didn’t get the appropriate reps in. I do think we’ll see her again… They just didn’t do it.” [H/T RSN]
AEW recently posted a Britt Baker reference

Despite everything, Britt Baker is a major part of the Jacksonville-based promotion's history, having been a part of it since 2019. She also has a world title reign in her list of accolades.

Yesterday, AEW suddenly posted one of her popular matches on its social media platforms ahead of Dynamite's sixth anniversary show tomorrow night. This was her Unsanctioned Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa in 2021 during Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam. This is still noted as one of Baker's best matches to date.

See the full post here.

It is unclear what the future holds for Britt Baker as there is no movement from AEW in that area. With the company beginning its road to its WrestleDream pay-per-view, it remains to be seen whether she'll factor into the show in any way.

