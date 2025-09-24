Bayley has a one-word message for major AEW star just ahead of Dynamite 

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley signed with the Stamford-based company in 2012. She eventually became a huge star and is now one of Triple H's most trusted names. Currently aged 36, she is one of the most experienced wrestlers in the locker room.

The Role Model has many friends in the industry. Not only is she close with WWE stars, but she also has a good relationship with popular All Elite Wrestling names. Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is reportedly her best friend. Furthermore, a few hours ago, she sent a one-word message to AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander on Instagram.

"Fave 😍" commented The Role Model on Statlander's post.

The Hugger commented on Statlander's post. (Image via Statlander's Instagram)

Kris Statlander became AEW Women's World Champion at All Out 2025 by defeating former champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla in a four-way match. She is set to defend it against Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa on this week's Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Hugger. It might be time for the WWE star to embark on a new journey by joining AEW in the near future. In the Jacksonville-based company, Tony Khan will treat her like a massive star. Furthermore, she would most likely become AEW Women's World Champion or TBS Champion.

Bayley reveals that AJ Lee is her role model

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee has returned to WWE. The 38-year-old is a modern-day great, and Bayley considers The Black Widow her role model.

"YOUR ROLE MODELS ROLE MODEL!!!!!!!!!!!! There ain’t no stopping us now 🥰," said the former Women's Champion on Instagram.

Hopefully, Triple H will book a match between Bayley and AJ Lee soon. This potential showdown will certainly deliver and will open up possibilities of Lee feuding with major names such as Charlotte Flair, Io Sky, and more.

