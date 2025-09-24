Former WWE champion's massive appearance in Tony Khan's promotion announced 

Tony Khan has brought many WWE superstars to his promotion, AEW, over the years. At one of his upcoming shows, the fans will witness yet another former name from the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut compete in a match.The aforementioned star in question, who held both the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, is Lacey Lane, formely known as Kayden Carter. She and her tag team partner, Katana Chance, were a part of WWE as a tag team for five years. Despite their excellent commaradery and even winning the tag team titles together, the duo had a failed run on the main roster and were released in May this year. Furthermore, their 90-day non-compete clause came to an end last month.This led to Lane making her debut for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, a few weeks ago. She will return to ROH TV again for a blockbuster match this week. In a tweet posted by ROH on X, it was announced that the former WWE superstar will square off against Mina Shirakawa for her Ring of Honor World TV title.&quot;Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion @MinaShirakawa defends the title against ROH debuting Lacey Lane! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at http://WatchROH.com 7/6c.&quot;Former WWE star Lacey Lane spoke about joining AEWBefore Lacey Lane made her AEW debut last month, she was taking independent wrestling bookings worldwide. Even then, he had massive praise for the Jacksonville-based promotion and expressed interest in joining them.“Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a s**t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f**king go. I love the way that they work,&quot; she said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]With the former Women's Tag Team Champion having a taste of AEW's sister company, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan would give her an opportunity on AEW television in the future.