  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former WWE champion's massive appearance in Tony Khan's promotion announced 

Former WWE champion's massive appearance in Tony Khan's promotion announced 

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 24, 2025 09:44 GMT
Tony Khan is the AEW President and CEO (Image via AEW
Tony Khan is the AEW President and CEO (Image via AEW's YouTube)

Tony Khan has brought many WWE superstars to his promotion, AEW, over the years. At one of his upcoming shows, the fans will witness yet another former name from the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut compete in a match.

Ad

The aforementioned star in question, who held both the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, is Lacey Lane, formely known as Kayden Carter. She and her tag team partner, Katana Chance, were a part of WWE as a tag team for five years. Despite their excellent commaradery and even winning the tag team titles together, the duo had a failed run on the main roster and were released in May this year. Furthermore, their 90-day non-compete clause came to an end last month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This led to Lane making her debut for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, a few weeks ago. She will return to ROH TV again for a blockbuster match this week. In a tweet posted by ROH on X, it was announced that the former WWE superstar will square off against Mina Shirakawa for her Ring of Honor World TV title.

"Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion @MinaShirakawa defends the title against ROH debuting Lacey Lane! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at http://WatchROH.com 7/6c."
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Former WWE star Lacey Lane spoke about joining AEW

Before Lacey Lane made her AEW debut last month, she was taking independent wrestling bookings worldwide. Even then, he had massive praise for the Jacksonville-based promotion and expressed interest in joining them.

“Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a s**t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f**king go. I love the way that they work," she said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

With the former Women's Tag Team Champion having a taste of AEW's sister company, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan would give her an opportunity on AEW television in the future.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications