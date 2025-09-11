2-time WWE champion quietly debuts for Tony Khan's promotion just before AEW Dynamite

A major former WWE Superstar has just made a surprising debut tonight just before AEW Dynamite. This was something that came without any prior announcement of any sort.Lacey Lane (FKA Kayden Carter) is known for her long-time run in NXT alongside her tag team partner, Katana Chance. The duo then moved to the main roster, where they had a brief run before being released by WWE in May. Their 90 days of no competition came to an end last month.Several fans spotted Kayden Carter tonight at the tapings of Ring of Honor ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. It was not revealed who she faced during her debut match for the promotion. Kayden Carter is open to joining AEWLast month, while appearing on the Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Superstar addressed her future in the business, as she is not signed to any major company as of the moment, and has been taking bookings on the independent circuit worldwide.She mentioned that despite what others might say or think, she wanted to compete for AEW. Kayden had high praise for their women's division and loved the work they were doing in the ring.“Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a s**t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f**king go. I love the way that they work,&quot; she said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]Female Locker Room @femalelroomLINKLacey Lane (Kayden Carter) thinks people might look down on her for it but she’d love to go work in AEW - says the girls there are more her speed. (Busted Open Radio)During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, Kayden Carter was known as a tag-team star, as her best runs came when she was alongside Katana Chance as they became both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Should she sign with All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen if she'll go on a singles run.