Released WWE star changes ring name; shares heartfelt message

A former WWE star has changed their ring name after being released by the company. The promotion recently let go of a bunch of stars following WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Kayden Carter took to social media today to send a heartfelt message after being released by the company. She changed her name on her official X/Twitter account to Lacey Lane and thanked everyone for making her experience in WWE possible.

"From watching on the other side of the barricade at NXT to being in the ring getting to live my dream. I am beyond thankful to WWE, coworkers, coaches, everyone behind the scenes and everyone who I was able to share a ring with. This is definitely not the end, and thank you to all the fans who stayed for the journey, I look forward to seeing what my future holds!" she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Kayden Carter used to perform as Lacey Lane but changed her name while in NXT in 2019. During her time on the main roster, she captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Katana Chance. The company also released Chance last week.

Vince Russo lashes out at WWE for releasing talent

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took the company to task for releasing talent and wanted to know who was responsible.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that the company was spending a lot of money to train NXT stars only to release them when they reached the main roster. He claimed that the promotion was losing money every time they cut stars such as Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler.

"So, what my point is, every time they cut a Dakota Sky [Kai], every time they cut a Shayna Baszler, bro, you're flushing money down the toilet. You've invested millions and millions of dollars and television time in these people, and then you're cutting them loose. Who the hell is responsible for that? How many misses until somebody is held responsible?" [From 15:53 to 17:00]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ad

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance lost in the Gauntlet match last month on WWE SmackDown to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It was the duo's final match in the company, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for both stars moving forward in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More