Meet Kayden Carter and Katana Chance: All you need to know about the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The latest episode of WWE RAW showcased a surprising title change in the Women's division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured a victory to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, the former champions, were set to defend their titles against the duo of Kayden and Katana. The new champions earned their title shot by winning a number one contender's match against other top teams in the division.

Kayden Carter, whose real name is Allyssa Lyn "Lacey" Lane, was born on May 20, 1988. She embarked on her professional wrestling career in 2018, training at the Team 3D Academy. Kayden participated in the Mae Young Classic 2018, achieving victories against Vanessa Kraven and Taynara Conti before being defeated by Meiko Satomura in the quarterfinals.

Notably, she secured her first NXT victory on January 29, 2020, by defeating Chelsea Green.

Katana Chance, also known as Kacy Esther Catanzaro, was born on January 14, 1990. Prior to her wrestling career, Katana excelled in gymnastics, participating in events such as the Junior Olympics and NCAA competitions. She received a WWE tryout on January 4, 2017, and was subsequently signed by the Stamford-based company.

She made her in-ring debut against Raquel Rodriguez on April 19, 2018, in a NXT live event, which only resulted in a losing effort.

Despite reports suggesting her retirement due to ongoing back issues in September 2019, Katana made a surprising return as an entrant in a Women's Battle Royal match in January 2020.

When did Kayden Carter and Katana Chance start teaming up?

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance formed a tag team and made their tag team debut together on the September 16 episode of NXT, where they secured a victory against Jessi Kamea and Xia Li. Their partnership extended to the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, where they impressively reached the semi-finals but were ultimately defeated by Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez.

The duo achieved a milestone in their NXT careers by winning the vacant NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way tag team elimination match on August 2, 2022. However, their championship reign was short-lived, as they lost the titles to Fallon Henley and Kiana James at NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

Following the 2023 WWE Draft, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were drafted to WWE RAW on Night 2. They made their main roster debut on the June 5 episode of RAW, facing then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a losing effort.

Their recent victory on RAW against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, resulting in them becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, adds a new chapter to their journey in the Stamford-based promotion.

