AJ Lee hints at major appearance change after WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:35 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar AJ Lee recently took to social media to drop a massive tease about her appearance change. The former Divas Champion was in action at Wrestlepalooza.

During the premium live event on September 20, 2025, AJ Lee teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to lock horns with the husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Despite wrestling for the first time in over a decade, Lee showcased an incredible display of action inside the squared circle and won the match for her team after making Lynch tap out to the Black Widow.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload a picture from her movie, SACRAMENTO, highlighting that the film was now available to rent and own internationally. Lee also made a huge tease of dyeing her hair blue again, similar to the hair she rocked in the movie.

"SACRAMENTO is now available to rent and own internationally! Gonna go dye my hair blue again," she wrote.
Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

AJ Lee broke character to thank her rival after WWE Wrestlepalooza

After her massive win at Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee took to Instagram to share several photos from the show. In her post's caption, the former WWE Divas Champion wrote that she was proud of herself for putting in an incredible performance despite not wrestling for a decade.

Lee then broke her on-screen character to thank Becky Lynch (Rebecca), Seth Rollins (Colby), Jessica Karr, and her husband, CM Punk (Phil).

"A chaotic fairytale so far. I’m proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it. I’m so grateful to Rebecca, Colby, Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for AJ Lee's future in WWE.

