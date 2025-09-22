AJ Lee breaks character following Wrestlepalooza win; uses WWE star's real names, claims she was scared

AJ Lee wrestled her first WWE match in more than a decade at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night, and was able to come out on top when she forced Becky Lynch to tap out. The former Divas Champion has since reflected on the moment in a lengthy social media post, where she thanked the people behind the characters for helping her make her return, whilst also revealing that she was so scared about the match but did it anyway. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee wrote:&quot;A chaotic fairytale so far. I’m proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it. I’m so grateful to Rebecca, Colby, Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world.&quot;She referenced TJ Wilson, who was the producer for her match as well as Jessika Car,r who was the chosen referee. Coldy and Rebecca are Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, as well as Phil Brooks, who is her husband, CM Punk. It seems that she had a lot of support for her comeback match and it has been deemed a success by all of the big names backstage. What's next for AJ Lee in WWE?AJ Lee is in an interesting situation now since she made her return to help CM Punk overcome Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. She was able to do that at Wrestlepalooza, but she could now decide to take it an extra step. Of course, AJ Lee forced Lynch to tap out and since she is the Women's Intercontinental Champion, WWE logic dictates that she has now earned herself a title match. Could this be AJ next story?