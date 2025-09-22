  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • AJ Lee breaks character following Wrestlepalooza win; uses WWE star's real names, claims she was scared

AJ Lee breaks character following Wrestlepalooza win; uses WWE star's real names, claims she was scared

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 22, 2025 18:04 GMT
AJ Lee won at Wrestlepalooza (image via WWE)
AJ Lee won at Wrestlepalooza (image via WWE)

AJ Lee wrestled her first WWE match in more than a decade at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night, and was able to come out on top when she forced Becky Lynch to tap out.

Ad

The former Divas Champion has since reflected on the moment in a lengthy social media post, where she thanked the people behind the characters for helping her make her return, whilst also revealing that she was so scared about the match but did it anyway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lee wrote:

"A chaotic fairytale so far. I’m proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it. I’m so grateful to Rebecca, Colby, Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world."
Ad

She referenced TJ Wilson, who was the producer for her match as well as Jessika Car,r who was the chosen referee. Coldy and Rebecca are Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, as well as Phil Brooks, who is her husband, CM Punk.

It seems that she had a lot of support for her comeback match and it has been deemed a success by all of the big names backstage.

What's next for AJ Lee in WWE?

AJ Lee is in an interesting situation now since she made her return to help CM Punk overcome Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. She was able to do that at Wrestlepalooza, but she could now decide to take it an extra step.

Of course, AJ Lee forced Lynch to tap out and since she is the Women's Intercontinental Champion, WWE logic dictates that she has now earned herself a title match. Could this be AJ next story?

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications