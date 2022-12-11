"She's very green" - Konnan reacts to AEW star's 23-year-old girlfriend's embarrassing botch on Dynamite 

WCW legend spoke about a botch that recently took place on AEW Dynamite.

The Baddies consisting of Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet, defeated Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne, and Skye Blue on the December 7 episode of Dynamite. During the match, there was a botch involving Skye Blue and Red Velvet.

Skye Blue recently got signed by Tony Khan's company, and her boyfriend Dante martin is in the promotion as well.

On Keepin' it 100, Konnan addressed the botch and stated that the women involved in the match were very green. Konnan went on to say that the spots between Blue and Velvet looked very choreographed.

"Well, you know I saw Kiera when she first got into Impact and I thought she was a terrible worker and she didn't have a real gimmick and didn't know how to talk. And I saw her turn into a really good worker who really got into her gimmick and really knew how to talk. And I just look at this and I just think wow, you know, Jade has more charisma, more swag, she has more than all these girls put together. This is just a nothing match, like starting a bunch of satellites. Kiera could be a star, but the other ones to me never will be."

The former WCW star concluded by saying Jade Cargill is very underutilized.

"There was a botch between Velvet and Blue where it looked like Blue forgot what she was doing. She's very green. And you could tell these two went over their match before the show built, you know, looked very choreographed and rushed. And then the entire heat section took place during the break. This was not good for anybody, not even for Jade, she's underutilized, yeah." Konnan said. (30:57 - 32:00)

Jade Cargill is the AEW TBS Champion

Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. She teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on her debut and went on to become the inaugural TBS Champion.

She has defeated some of the most notable women in the company. She also defeated former women's champion Nyla Rose at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view in a physical match. Prior to that, she successfully defended her title against former WWE star Marina Shafir.

