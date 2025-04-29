"She's John Cena of women right now" - Former WWE star says he wants to work with Rhea Ripley

A former WWE star said that he would love to work with Rhea Ripley, referring to her as the John Cena of women. The star also admitted that he never wants to be jealous of Ripley.

AEW's Buddy Matthews expressed his interest in working with his wife, Rhea Ripley. Buddy is currently signed with AEW while his partner is a top star in the Stamford-based promotion. Matthews said he would like to create something onscreen with Ripley with their story and chemistry.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Matthews stated that he doesn't want to get jealous of his wife even though he would love to work with her:

"I think that's the big question. So I would love to do something with her [Rhea Ripley]. I think that story and our chemistry, just the way we are, would be good television. That's definitely something, an itch I'd like to scratch. But the good thing about her in WWE and me and AEW and us both being in the business is that I would never want, and I don't think I'd ever get there, I'd never want to be jealous, or get jealous of her in her position."

Matthews further declared Ripley as the John Cena of women right now:

"She's a megastar, she's John Cena of women right now, and if I'm lowered, let's just say I'm doing enhancement matches or whatever. I don't want to be like, well, you're doing that, you get this special treatment, and I get this and then kind of resent her for the position." [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

AEW star on his chemistry with Rhea Ripley outside wrestling

Buddy Matthews also opened up on how he and his wife, Rhea Ripley discuss their work with each other when they are together. In the aforementioned interview, Buddy revealed the following:

"If something happens at work, I want her to be able to vent to me without me going, 'Yeah, no, but this is how you play that game.' I can kind of be that in the other in the back seat, go, Yeah, I understand what you're talking about, you know you deserve whatever, or you know you should do it like this, or whatever, or just let her rant, and I can do the same to her." [h/t chrisvanvliet.com]

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Buddy and Ripley together onscreen.

