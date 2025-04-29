  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Rhea Ripley
  • "She's John Cena of women right now" - Former WWE star says he wants to work with Rhea Ripley

"She's John Cena of women right now" - Former WWE star says he wants to work with Rhea Ripley

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 29, 2025 11:30 GMT
Rhea Ripley John Cena
John Cena and Rhea Ripley (image source-WWE.com)

A former WWE star said that he would love to work with Rhea Ripley, referring to her as the John Cena of women. The star also admitted that he never wants to be jealous of Ripley.

Ad

AEW's Buddy Matthews expressed his interest in working with his wife, Rhea Ripley. Buddy is currently signed with AEW while his partner is a top star in the Stamford-based promotion. Matthews said he would like to create something onscreen with Ripley with their story and chemistry.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Matthews stated that he doesn't want to get jealous of his wife even though he would love to work with her:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that's the big question. So I would love to do something with her [Rhea Ripley]. I think that story and our chemistry, just the way we are, would be good television. That's definitely something, an itch I'd like to scratch. But the good thing about her in WWE and me and AEW and us both being in the business is that I would never want, and I don't think I'd ever get there, I'd never want to be jealous, or get jealous of her in her position."
Ad

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Matthews further declared Ripley as the John Cena of women right now:

"She's a megastar, she's John Cena of women right now, and if I'm lowered, let's just say I'm doing enhancement matches or whatever. I don't want to be like, well, you're doing that, you get this special treatment, and I get this and then kind of resent her for the position." [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]
Ad
Ad

AEW star on his chemistry with Rhea Ripley outside wrestling

Buddy Matthews also opened up on how he and his wife, Rhea Ripley discuss their work with each other when they are together. In the aforementioned interview, Buddy revealed the following:

"If something happens at work, I want her to be able to vent to me without me going, 'Yeah, no, but this is how you play that game.' I can kind of be that in the other in the back seat, go, Yeah, I understand what you're talking about, you know you deserve whatever, or you know you should do it like this, or whatever, or just let her rant, and I can do the same to her." [h/t chrisvanvliet.com]
Ad

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Buddy and Ripley together onscreen.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications