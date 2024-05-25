Mercedes Mone recently made a bold claim about herself, and the comment has created a buzz in the wrestling community. Mone is a former WWE Superstar. She left the promotion in 2022 and traveled east to be a part of NJPW. After sustaining an injury at NJPW Resurgence 2023, she went on a hiatus. She returned to the ring in March of this year and became All Elite.

The CEO had an interview with The Ringer before her big debut match on Sunday. During the interview, she claimed to be "the greatest women's wrestler of all time." This comment has enraged many WWE and AEW fans on X (formerly Twitter). Here is what they had to say:

"She’s not even in the top 20," tweeted another.

Fans believe that other female stars like Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill are better than Mercedes Mone.

"No that's Jade Cargill next year," another fan tweeted.

"I love her but no," wrote this fan.

It is safe to say that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion's comments have generated a lot of buzz.

Mercedes Mone is excited to be back in the ring

During the same interview with The Ringer, Mercedes Mone spoke about her upcoming match with Willow Nightingale. The CEO stated that she is confident her match with the TBS Champion is going to be a blockbuster.

Mone also said that she is nervous to be back in the ring but also very excited.

She said, "I don't want to put pressure on myself because I've been doing this for 14 years. I have more excitement than pressure, but I am really nervous as well, just because it's been a year since I performed, but being in the ring with someone like Willow Nightingale, I know it's going to be absolutely everything I've ever dreamed of. We're going to go out there and steal the show."

Mone is scheduled to have her AEW in-ring debut this weekend on May 26 at Double or Nothing. She will be challenging Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

