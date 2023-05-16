"She's so much better than Rhea Ripley" - Twitter erupts at the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer's daughter showing up in AEW

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, and very few women can claim to be on her level at the moment. With the possibility of Tessa Blanchard showing up in AEW, fans had a lot of interesting things to say about it.

Tessa Blanchard is a former WWE NXT star, having wrestled for the former black-and-gold brand in 2016 and 2017. She faced Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss. However, her attitude problems and controversies have derailed what could have been an exceptional wrestling career.

Being WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard's daughter, Tessa Blanchard seemed destined for the top. But after several controversies forced, wrestling promotions to part ways with her. Her last match was a Best Two Out Of Three Falls match at an indie show against Miranda Alize earlier this year, which she lost.

Tessa Blanchard recently spoke about her future, calling herself one of the best in the business and claiming she has unfinished business in professional wrestling.

The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to her recent comments, While some fans suggested her to join Tony Khan's promotion instead of WWE, some stated that Blanchard is better than Rhea Ripley.

Andrew MacDonald @andrewisgood @Fightful She is one of the best. However, maybe she could learn a trade? @Fightful She is one of the best. However, maybe she could learn a trade?

Alan Barcoff The Governor!! @alanbarcoff @Fightful Tessa is great in the ring and really enjoyed meeting her in 2020, would love to see her in AEW one day soon @Fightful Tessa is great in the ring and really enjoyed meeting her in 2020, would love to see her in AEW one day soon https://t.co/A8ogM9QAme

What did former WWE star Tessa Blanchard say about her future

During her time in IMPACT Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard was one of the biggest stars on the show. She even mixed it up with male wrestlers like current AEW stars Ethan Page and Brian Cage.

In her recent interview, she said the following about her future:

"First of all, I can't even express how thankful I am. The fans have been so accepting. Even today, the fans are chanting 'Tessa, Tessa.' That always feels great, especially being away for so long. I always want a lot more. I feel I have unfinished business in wrestling. I'm 27 years old and I do feel confident that I'm one of the best there is and I can go with the best."

Blanchard continued:

"I won't stop pushing for that, but I have other things going on too. I think it's important to have that balance of knowing who you are outside of the business because the business isn't always going to be there for you and it's very unforgiving. It will recycle people left and right. I know who Tessa is without wrestling, which makes me more dangerous when I go back to wrestling," she said.

Tully Blanchard was in AEW for a decent period of time, but he seemingly left the company in 2022. While it is not impossible, the chances of seeing his daughter in Tony Khan's company seem negligible.

