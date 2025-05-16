"She's pretty big and strong"- Skye Blue named her dream Blood & Guts team, top AEW stars included

Inspired by the classic WarGames format, AEW’s Blood & Guts Match is one of the most brutal spectacles in professional wrestling. Usually reserved for intense faction rivalries, the bout has delivered some of All Elite Wrestling's most chaotic and unforgettable moments. While fans have seen men's factions go to war in this format, a women’s version has yet to materialize in Tony Khan's promotion.
However, that could change if rising star Skye Blue has her way. In a recent appearance on Adrian Hernandez's Unlikely alongside fellow AEW wrestler and beau Kyle Fletcher, Blue voiced her desire to see a women's Blood & Guts Match, saying she’d “been vocal” about wanting to be part of one.
When asked to name her dream five-person team, Blue said:
“Me, Julia Hart, I want Willow [Nightangle] because Willow is just as crazy as I am. I feel like Kris Statlander because she’s pretty big and pretty strong, Athena.” [H/T: Fightful.com]
Watch Sky Blue's comments here:
With top AEW PPVs like Double or Nothing on the horizon, Skye’s comments could help plant seeds for a long-awaited women’s Blood & Guts clash.
AEW star Skye Blue recently opened up on career-threatening injury
While being vocal about wanting a Women’s Blood & Guts Match in AEW, Skye Blue recently revealed that she almost never wrestled again due to a gruesome injury.
In a recent interview with Case Lowe on Q101, the star opened up about a horrific ankle injury she suffered nearly 10 months ago during a match against Hikaru Shida on Collision. The injury was so severe that the bout had to be stopped mid-way, and what followed was a long, painful recovery that left Blue questioning her future in the ring.
You can watch the interview below:
Skye Blue recently made a heartwarming return at Dynamite: Beach Break in front of her hometown crowd in Chicago to compete in a Women's World Championship Four-Way Eliminator match, a bout eventually won by Mina Shirakawa.