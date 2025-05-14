Popular AEW star assumed her career ended after horrifying injury - "That definitely crossed my head"

A popular AEW star has just opened up about a recent gruesome injury she dealt with over the past few months. She revealed that there were moments when she felt she would no longer be able to wrestle.

About ten months ago, Skye Blue injured her ankle during a match with Hikaru Shida on Collision. The match was immediately called off when the incident occurred. She has not been seen on AEW TV for quite some time as she had to have surgery and begin the recovery process.

In an interview with Case Lowe on Q101, the 25-year-old talked about her injury and revealed that there were moments when she thought she'd never be able to wrestle again. Her boyfriend, AEW star Kyle Fletcher, was said to be one of those who reassured her that she would be able to recover.

"That definitely crossed through my head a bunch of times, especially at night when I couldn't sleep. It'd be like four in the morning and there were times I would have to lay with my leg straight because if I moved it, it was in pain. [Kyle] was the best because he'd be like, 'Tell those voices to shut up. You're going to wrestle. You're not going to just sit on this couch and mop.' He was by far the biggest supporter I could ever ask for." [H/T - Fightful]

Skye Blue is set to make her return tomorrow night at Dynamite: Beach Break in front of her hometown fans in Chicago.

Skye Blue is set to be part of the AEW Women's World Championship 4-way Eliminator match

Tomorrow night on Dynamite: Beach Break, Toni Storm will once more be part of a Four-Way Eliminator Match for her world title. She is coming off a win over Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa last week in a similar type of match.

Skye Blue, Mina Shirakawa, and the new NJPW Strong Women's Champion AZM are set to be the three other women that the Timeless One will share the ring with this week. Tony Khan has made this match official.

This is an unexpected pairing, as all three of Toni Storm's opponents have not been seen in an AEW ring for some time. It remains to be seen whether one of them can take the win and earn a Women's World Title shot.

