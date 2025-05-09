AEW officially announces popular star's highly-awaited return after 10 months

An AEW up-and-comer is finally set to make her television comeback after nearly ten months next week on Dynamite. The star in question, Skye Blue, had been out of action due to an injury she sustained last year.

Ad

The 25-year-old star was last seen in the ring against former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on the July 20, 2024 episode of Collision. The bout ended by referee's decision after Skye suffered an injury to her ankle while taking a crossbody outside the ring from her opponent.

Blue has been on the mend since then, and revealed in an interview last month that she has been moving closer and closer toward her comeback. Finally, in a video package that aired during this week's edition of AEW Collision, it was revealed that the Chicago-native will return to the Tony Khan-led promotion in the Now Arena next week on Dynamite: Beach Break.

Ad

Trending

Skye Blue shared the news herself, taking to her X/Twitter profile to write:

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"Did ya miss me? [devil face emoji]" - wrote Blue.

Check out Skye Blue's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Skye did make an appearance during the Zero Hour pre-show prior to All Out 2024, where she was ambushed by then-Women's World Champion Mariah May. Thankfully, Queen Aminata came to her aid, chasing The Glamour away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More