Tony Khan officially announces major star is returning to AEW after 13 months

An up-and-comer from World Wonder Ring Stardom is gearing up for her AEW return after over a year. The star in question, AZM, will be competing in a high-stakes matchup on this week's special edition of Dynamite, also featuring the company's Women's World Champion.

Some time earlier, another four-way Women's World Title Eliminator bout was announced for the May 14 episode of Dynamite, dubbed Beach Break. Initially only one opponent had been announced for defending champion Toni Storm, namely the returning Skye Blue, who is poised to step back into the squared circle after recovering from an ankle injury she had sustained last year.

Now, Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to unveil the two other participants in the upcoming Eliminator Four-Way - Mina Shirakawa and AZM. The Venus of Pro Wrestling is reportedly set to begin her tenure as a part of the All Elite roster, whereas the budding 22-year-old is currently signed with Stardom, a promotion TK's company often collaborates with.

"Beach Break #AEWDynamite Chicago, IL 8pm ET/7mp CT This WEDNESDAY! Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs @MinaShirakawa vs Returning hometown hero @Skyebyee vs NEW NJPW Strong Women's Champion @azumikan1411 in a Women's World Title Eliminator 4-Way Fight, THIS WEDNESDAY!" - wrote Khan.

AZM was last seen in action in AEW on the April 13, 2024 episode of Collision - coincidentally, she was defeated by Toni Storm in a one-on-one Women's World Championship Eliminator match.

AZM recently dethroned one of AEW's top names

While it has been over a year since AZM has competed inside an AEW ring, she will be arriving at Dynamite : Beach Break riding a huge wave of momentum. The High Speed Bomb Girl made headlines last week at NJPW Resurgence 2025 where she unseated Mercedes Mone for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, winning a three-way match also involving Mina Shirakawa by pinning the latter (and not Mercedes), taking advantage of the triple-threat stipulation.

It should be noted that The CEO is gunning for The Timeless One's belt herself, as she prepares to meet Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 2025 in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup. However, either AZM or Shirakawa could potentially earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Title before All In : Texas if they score the victory this Wednesday on Dynamite : Beach Break.

