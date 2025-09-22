"She's putting them over"- Wrestling Veteran explains why 4-time champion will never go back to WWE

A former champion has stated that she will never go back to WWE. A wrestling veteran has explained why.
Dutch Mantell is the latest to comment on Toni Storm. The former AEW Women's World Champion joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. Since joining the company, she has been the face of the women's division. Storm has won the Women's World Championship four times, with her last two title reigns lasting over 200 days each. Given the success she has experienced in Tony Khan's promotion, it's no surprise that she recently called herself an AEW lifer. These comments obviously raised a lot of eyebrows.
Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager said that Toni Storm is putting AEW over because she wants to remain in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also speculated that she may have a "lot of creative pull."
"I think she wants to stay in AEW, so she’s putting them over as much as she can, but she may be getting what she wants there. I think she has a lot of creative pull. I think her interviews are constructed by her because I think she knows what she’s doing there because AEW doesn’t have writers, do they?"
WWE veteran Lisa Marie Varon reacted to Toni Storm's comments about being an AEW lifer
Toni Storm's comments about being an AEW lifer drew a reaction from fans and critics. Since her statement, many wrestling veterans, apart from Dutch Mantell, have given their thoughts.
During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, WWE veteran Lisa Marie Varon explained why Toni Storm should've never buried her previous employer.
"I love her, but you never bury a company. You know, we all learn this saying that ‘maybe that’s not the place for me,’ but every company changes every year. You never know when you’re going to go back or when they’re going to demand Toni Storm to make a comeback to WWE. You don’t want to bash any company. And I’ve learned that lesson. I’ve done that before, and shame on me," she said. [WrestlingNews.Co]
It will be interesting to see whether Toni Storm will remain true to her word and stay in AEW forever.