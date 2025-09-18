WWE veteran reacts to Toni Storm calling herself an “AEW lifer"

A former WWE star called out AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm over recent comments. Lisa Marie Varon wrestled as Victoria in WWE for several years and even won multiple titles. Toni has been involved in one of the greatest women's title reigns in pro wrestling history.

The AEW Women's World Champion had a mediocre run in WWE before joining the Tony Khan-led promotion. Things turned around for her when she changed her character as a vintage Hollywood actress. In a recent interview, she claimed to be an "AEW-lifer" and also stated that she might never work for another promotion.

While speaking with WrestlingNews.Co., WWE veteran Lisa Marie Varon said that Toni shouldn't have buried WWE by mentioning her AEW status.

"I love her, but you never bury a company. You know, we all learn this saying that ‘maybe that’s not the place for me,’ but every company changes every year. You never know when you’re going to go back or when they’re going to demand Toni Storm to make a comeback to WWE. You don’t want to bash any company. And I’ve learned that lesson. I’ve done that before, and shame on me," she said. [WrestlingNews.Co]

Toni Storm recently praised Blake Monroe

The Woman from Hell and Timeless star had an epic showdown in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on the Aerial Helwani Show, Toni Storm said that she is happy that she dismissed Mariah May from AEW. She also claimed to be a huge fan of WWE star Blake Monroe.

“She's the single most evil, cold hearted b**ch I ever met in my life. I'm glad I banished her... I really did compromise her to a permanent end. I'm a big fan of that Blake Monroe," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Toni manages to defend her title at All Out successfully.

