"Single most evil, cold-hearted b**ch" - Toni Storm slams top WWE Superstar, but there's a twist

AEW Women's World Champion &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm had some heated words for a rising WWE superstar. However, there was an interesting twist involved in her statement as the star was prominent fixture of her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The star in question, who is currently a part of the NXT roster, is Blake Monroe, formely known as Mariah May. She debuted in AEW in 2023 and aligned herself with Toni Storm as her protege. The duo displayed a compelling chemistry over the next few months and became a top program for All Elite Wrestling.However, after May went on to betray Storm, they went on to engage in one of the most captivating rivalries that produced spectacular and hardcore in-ring showdowns. Their feud concluded at the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view when Storm defeated May to retain her title. This marked her final appearance in Tony Khan's company, as she went on to sign with WWE NXT in June.In the recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, Toni Storm spoke about Mariah May after a long time. The Hollywood Starlet had harsh words for her character in AEW and surprisingly praised Blake Monroe, her current gimmick in WWE, in an exciting twist.“She's the single most evil, cold hearted b**ch I ever met in my life. I'm glad I banished her... I really did compromise her to a permanent end. I'm a big fan of that Blake Monroe.”- H/T DrainmakerToni Storm has a huge match at the AEW All Out eventWhile Mariah May is long gone, Toni Storm remains a cornerstone for AEW and recently ruled out a return to WWE herself. Moving forward, The Timeless One is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025.She will compete in a four-way match against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter. While the odds are stacked against her, it will be interesting to see if she can outlast her opponents and walk out of Toronto, Canada, as the champion.