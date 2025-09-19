  • home icon
  "She said f**k you Britt Baker"- Fans go berserk after Mercedes Mone says she does not want to wrestle two stars

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 19, 2025 12:00 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone has battled major names since arriving in AEW in March 2024. However, The CEO ruled out wrestling two of those stars again, leading to the wrestling fans exploding on social media.

The '9 Beltz Mone' has become a cornerstone of the AEW women's division for over a year. During her remarkable tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Mone has competed against Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and others.

In a recent #AskTheCEO on X, Mercedes Mone was asked about names she would like to wrestle again. The former RAW Women's Champion took notice and stated that she would run it back against everyone in AEW except for two unnamed stars.

"Everyone in AEW but two ppl."

This led to the fans speculating the names of those two people Mone was referring to. A major section of the audience believed that it was the currently absent star, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., possibly being aware of their reported tensions during their feud heading into AEW All In 2024, with their title match also being heavily criticized back then. On the other hand, some fans questioned Mone regarding the identity of the second star she did not want to wrestle.

Moreover, one fan stated that it was a subtle shot that the former WWE superstar was taking at Britt Baker. Another fan dropped a GIF of The Doctor to react to the tweet.

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her title at AEW All Out 2025

Amidst her impeccable success as a top AEW star, Mercedes Mone is heading towards the All Out 2025 pay-per-view. She will defend her TBS championship against the recently returned Riho in a huge singles showdown.

Interestingly, Riho was the first superstar Mone was shown with backstage upon her debut in AEW. So, it will all come full circle at All Out when the two top stars collide, and it will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

