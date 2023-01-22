"She sold it before the girl hit it" - Disco Inferno pin points popular star's apparent botch on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno recently spoke out about a botch that occurred during a match on this week's AEW Dynamite show.

Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm went toe-to-toe this week on Dynamite in a singles match. With both the stars being babyfaces, fans expected a clean match. But Saraya's interference and the post-match beatdown on Nightingale established Storm and the anti-Diva as newly turned heels.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno pointed out a glaring botch in the match. The wrestling veteran also conceded that while Willow Nightingale had a good engagement with fans, he wasn't fond of her work:

"I am not a fan of Willow Nightingale's work, okay? But she shows a lot of personality in the ring, it works the crowd really well. Like she has pretty good engagement with the fans... So there was one spot here that was just like, well these girls are green. They did a spot where Storm slapped her in the face, and it wasn't a very big slap but like, Willow Nightingale dropped to one knee and like sold it. I am thinking she was supposed to hit her with something else too, and she sold it before the girl hit it." (18:55 - 19:52)

Konnan also agreed with Disco Inferno's words about AEW star Willow Nightingale

While Disco Inferno is seemingly unimpressed by Willow Nightingale, Konnan apparently thinks highly of the rising AEW star.

In the same episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran explained how a connection with the audience was vital in order to succeed as a pro-wrestler. He praised Willow Nightingale for her ability to build that connection, while also speaking about her improvement in the ring:

"This is what I will say, she has excellent engagement with the fans and she's very likeable. She has a connection which most people don't, tha's the most important thing people don't understand. You can do all the moves, you can have the best physique, but if you don't have a connection? You are going nowhere. She's got a great connection, she has really improved in the ring." (19:04 - 19:23)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Willow Nightingale in Tony Khan's Promotion.

