Sheamus breaks character to praise former WWE Tag Team Champion

Sheamus' role as a heel wasn't enough to stop him from complimenting a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Initially rivals, Sheamus was forced to team up with Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW. They went on a dominant run in WWE, racking up four RAW and one SmackDown Tag Team Championship win.

Recently, at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Castagnoli faced Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Title. Despite tough competition, The Swiss Superman won and became the new ROH World Champion.

Castagnoli's monumental success within months of joining AEW garnered praise. Sheamus tweeted a photo of The Swiss Superman, echoing their catchphrase from the days of The Bar.

With Claudio Castagnoli's future looking bright in AEW, it remains to be seen what's next for the new ROH World Champion.

Fans had a variety of responses to the WWE Superstar's tweet

Although Claudio Castagnoli jumped ship to AEW, he retains considerable popularity among fans.

Sheamus' tweet sent several fans down memory lane as they referenced The Bar.

Claudio's win over Jonathan Gresham also garnered appreciation. Fans complimented The Swiss Superman on his title victory.

A few fans pointed out Sheamus and Claudio's friendship despite them now working in competing brands.

With Tony Khan collaborating with NJPW for a joint event, a WWE x AEW crossover may be challenging but not impossible. Fans must stay tuned to see whether Sheamus and Claudio will meet again in the squared circle.

