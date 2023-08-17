Sheamus reunites with AEW star outside WWE [PHOTO]

WWE Superstar Sheamus is known to be a perfect friend, as was evident on last week’s SmackDown when he and Edge had a very emotional moment.

The Celtic Warrior recently reunited with one former WWE star who currently works for AEW, and that is none other than Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro.

The two men, who were part of The BAR, were seen enjoying a couple of drinks in Castagnoli’s latest post on Instagram.

Claudio took to Instagram, posted the photo alongside his former tag team champion partner, and titled the post ‘Slainte,’ which means expressing friendly feelings to a companion before drinking.

Sheamus and Cesaro were one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE, especially during their time as the Tag Team Champions.

The two men did not start as best friends, but as time passed, they bonded like no other and formed a lethal tag team to win the WWE Tag Team Titles five times (four on RAW and one on SmackDown).

Sheamus is to take on Edge this week

Sheamus and Edge had a very emotional segment on last week’s SmackDown as the Rated-R Superstar thanked the Celtic Warrior for helping him return to the ring after being retired for nine years due to a neck injury.

Edge said that had it not been for the leader of the Brawling Brutes, he would not have made his epic comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble and was very grateful for all the Irishman has done for him. The Celtic Warrior also thanked Edge and said that when he started as a wrestler, Edge’s encouraging words helped him get to where he is today.

Edge then challenged the Celtic Warrior for a match on this week’s SmackDown, which will also be his 25th anniversary. His counterpart gladly accepted and said that despite the friendship, he would take the match seriously.

Who do you think will win the match? Edge or Sheamus? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here