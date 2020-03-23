Edge reveals insane method that WWE used to hide him for Royal Rumble 2020 return

Edge's in-ring return was rumored for the Royal Rumble 2020 but the moment still remains surreal.

How did WWE get away with hiding Edge? In the most bizarre way, as revealed by the 11-time World Champion

Edge's Royal Rumble 2020 return

Edge made his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble 2020. It was and still is a surreal moment - one that's truly a miracle. Edge retired 9 years ago in 2011 and was never expected to make an in-ring return, but in WWE, you can truly never say never.

In a recent telephone conference call, Edge revealed that WWE handled his return to the Royal Rumble with the utmost secrecy, even hiding in a golf cart:

I flew in a private jet, it was all secretive. They shoved me in a golf cart and I hid and they threw me in the dressing room. It was all so crazy and it wasn't until I got home that I went 'Ok, that happened'.

That's no surprise, especially since WWE is known to handle major debuts and returns, not letting anyone but the most essential names in on it. If you've seen the clips of AJ Styles in 2016 and The Hardy Boys in 2017, they were snuck into a trailer and kept there secretly until the time came for them to appear.

Edge expressed his love for the entire creative process, which is what motivated him in acting as well:

All of that work put in paid off and now we're back and now we're doing this thing and from a creative outlet, man that's so exciting for me because I love telling stories, I love being involved in the storytelling process. That's what I get off on and that's why acting was so fun for me because I was still a part of telling and crafting stories and I'm very hands-on with all of these things. I'd like to be involved in every process of it from the ground-up.

He praised WWE for allowing him to be involved in every single creative aspect and said that it helps make him a better father:

So, to get back and be in the WWE where I'm given that opportunity and trusted with those things. To be involved in every aspect, whether it's a camera angle, my gear, my coats, the music - all of that I'm involved in and I love that process. I need that in order to be the best dad at home if that makes sense.

It's great to see Edge back, and hopefully, he'll be able to wrestle in front of crowds soon enough. His in-ring return is one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of WrestleMania 36. He's expected to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

What you can expect from it is a masterpiece in psychology and storytelling - similar to Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35 last year.