Sheamus spotted with top AEW star amidst WWE absence

Sheamus was recently spotted with a top AEW star in public during his time away from the WWE ring.

When Miro first arrived in AEW, he quickly made an impact as he ran through the roster and quickly became the TNT Champion. However, his career has seemingly taken a massive downturn since then according to many fans and he has found himself on the bench for the better part of the year.

Miro was recently spotted at a Major League Soccer football game with Sheamus. The WWE star took to social media to post an image of them enjoying themselves.

"The Farrelly clan."

Much like Miro, The Celtic Warrior has also been absent from WWE television for the past several months. In fact, his last match in the Stamford-based promotion came against Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on the 18th August episode of WWE SmackDown which was also The Rated-R Superstar's final WWE match.

Beck Lynch revealed advice Sheamus gave her while she was training to be a WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch is now one of the top female stars in the WWE. She has already accomplishe quite a lot in this industry and may be one of the greatest of all time. The Man recent released her book documenting her rise as a wrestler.

In the book, she revealed some advice she received from the Celtic Warrior while she was still training to be a WWE Superstar.

"I made sure to avail myself to every contact in my Rolodex, and reached out to Sheamus, who had now become one of WWE's biggest stars. 'Work on your conditioning and your promo. The wrestling will be the easy part for you,' Sheamus advised me as though I were still the eighteen-year-old who had once impressed him in training session. 'Keep it simple' was the main message," wrote Lynch in her book.

Lynch is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

