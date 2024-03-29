Becky Lynch reveals advice Sheamus gave her while training to be a WWE Superstar

Sheamus was strapped with a rocket on his back from the get-go in WWE, and the Irishman managed to navigate through fairly well. He became the WWE Champion twice in a year's time after working in the company's main roster. That was between 2009 to 2010. Within the next two years, he became a Royal Rumble winner and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Becky Lynch signed with WWE in 2013 and began working in NXT before moving to the main roster two years later. During this time, Sheamus was already an established name in the company. In her new autobiography, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch detailed her WWE tryout and how she was training with Finn Balor. She also revealed that she reached out to fellow Irish star Sheamus for advice and he told her to keep it simple.

"I made sure to avail myself to every contact in my Rolodex, and reached out to Sheamus, who had now become one of WWE's biggest stars. "Work on your conditioning and your promo. The wrestling will be the easy part for you," Sheamus advised me as though I were still the eighteen-year-old who had once impressed him in training session. "Keep it simple" was the main message," wrote Lynch in her book.

Since last competing in August 2023 against Edge in the latter's final match wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion, Sheamus has been absent from television altogether. He is due for an in-ring return after being out for months recovering from an injury.

When Becky Lynch revealed something fellow WWE stars had in common

Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, and Sheamus are all from Ireland. While discussing things she misses from their hometown and the differences with America, The Man brought up one thing in particular.

During an interview with the Irish Mirror, Lynch spoke about the self-deprecating humor that only Irish people understand. Further, she added that nobody had offered her tea in America, barring her Irish contemporaries.

"You know when you come to houses over here [in America], they don't offer you tea. I went to Fergal's [Finn Balor] house, and first thing he did was offer me a cup of tea. Sheamus is the same, but nobody else does," she said.

Sheamus was the leader of The Brawling Brutes before taking a hiatus to recover from injury. Now the stable seems to have entirely disbanded with Ridge Holland recently announcing his retirement from in-ring competition in NXT, and Butch reverted to being Pete Dunne. The latter has now formed a new tag team with Tyler Bate, New Catch Republic.

