35-year-old WWE star announces retirement

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has just announced his decision to step away from in-ring competition during the latest episode of NXT.

The former Brawling Brute made his return to WWE NXT a few months ago, with the intention of dispelling his reputation of being dangerous in the ring and putting other superstars at risk. However, it appears that his recent efforts have not yielded the desired results.

During this week's show, Holland addressed the WWE Universe, thanking several individuals, including William Regal and Shawn Michaels. He revealed that he had been contemplating stepping away from in-ring competition, especially if there was a risk of causing harm to himself or others. Tired of bringing his work home with him, he made the difficult decision to indefinitely step away from in-ring competition. He said that he was grateful for the opportunity and thanked the fans before leaving the ring.

The 35-year-old star signed with WWE back in 2018 and had a successful run on the develpmental brand before transitioning to the main roster to join Sheamus and Pete Dunne to form the Brawling Brutes.

It remains to be seen whether this situation is part of a current storyline or if Holland has genuinely left professional wrestling.

Team Sportskeeda extends our best wishes to Ridge Holland in all his future endeavors.

