Ridge Holland shares heartbreaking message on WWE show

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland recently addressed the fans during the 'New Year's Evil' episode of NXT.

In recent times, the Brawling Brutes member has unfortunately garnered a reputation among certain fans for being an unsafe worker. This issue resurfaced after Holland's match against Ilja Dragunov a few weeks ago, where the bout was abruptly halted due to concerns over Dragunov's apparent injury.

During this week's show, Holland addressed the NXT Universe. He clarified that there was no ill intent or malice towards Dragunov, asserting that he wasn't someone who recklessly aimed to harm others. Concluding his message, he emphasized returning to NXT with a purpose, determined to prove himself and seek redemption by going through the entire roster.

"When that bell rang later that night, whatever happened, happened. There was no malicious intent. There was no ill-will. At the end of day I'm a dad, I'm a husband, I'm a friend. I'm not a monster. I'm not someone who goes out and aimlessly tries to hurt people, tries to take away someone's career because I know what that feels like. I am in NXT for a reason that is to prove everybody and show everyone who Ridge Holland truly is. And I will go through that roster man-by-man to prove myself, to find redemption," Ridge said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the 35-year-old star moving forward.

