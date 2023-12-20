WATCH: Major title match ends in referee stoppage; concerning scenes close out WWE show

Ilja Dragonuv defended his NXT Championship against Ridge Holland on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The match ended in a no-contest, as the champion was stretchered out of the arena after taking a DDT.

During the show, The Brawling Brutes member confronted The Mad Dragon and told him that he wanted a match for the coveted title, and that he was prepared to go through everyone in the back to get it. Even though Holland didn't want to be handed a title shot, Dragonuv gave him a title match anyway.

During the bout, the champion hit the challenger with a German suplex and went for another one, but Ridge prevented it. They exchanged a few strikes until Dragonuv hit the suplex again. Ilja hit Holland with the H-Bomb and went for a powerbomb. Ridge got out of the way, but he was taken out with a jumping kick.

Ridge Holland tried to hit a delayed suplex, but Ilja prevented him from performing it. The SmackDown star then hit Ilja Dragonuv with what looked like a cradle DDT or modified brainbuster. It kept the champion down, and WWE officials came out to check on him. He was seemingly hurt and couldn't continue any further.

The crowd was dead silent, and they looked very worried, and so did Ridge Holland, who was in the ring watching what happened. Ilja was placed in a neck brace and stretchered out to the back.

The match ended in a no-contest, and at the time of this writing, Ilja is still the WWE NXT Champion.