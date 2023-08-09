"Sheamus is a WWE lifer for sure Imo," "They shouldn't really do that" - Fans react to the idea of reforming a major faction in AEW

Fans on the internet react to AEW possibly ripping off a former popular WWE faction as some of its previous members are still signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Back in 2015, WWE formed a faction named "League of Nations," with members from different countries than the USA. The group consisted of Sheamus from Ireland, Wade Barrett from England, Miro (fka Rusev) from Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio from Mexico.

Although the idea and thought behind the faction had potential, the name of the faction didn't make sense, and their booking was poor as well. Eventually, the whole group was fed to The Big Dawg, Roman Reigns, and they never really recovered, leading to a collapse later.

Meanwhile, fans still seem to miss the forbidden faction, hoping for a proper execution this time. Recently a fan shared the idea of AEW forming a faction similar to the "League of Nations" with Miro, Claudio Castangoli, and two stars who are currently signed with WWE, Sheamus and Drew Mcintyre (fka Drew Galloway).

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen



Miro

Claudio

Drew Galloway

Galldubh (Sheamus) pic.twitter.com/cvUdzkgu3t Imagine a “League of Nations” type stable in AEW with …MiroClaudioDrew GallowayGalldubh (Sheamus)

While this may sound like a crazy idea, fans seem to actually give it a thought, and there were seemingly mixed reactions, as many straight-out rejected the idea, while some think it would work. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions from fans:

Goo-FuRY (AKA: Grab E. Dangerous Lee) @Goo_FuRY @DorbyAllen Drew seems to be leading to a heel role after SS



Sheamus is a WWE lifer for sure Imo



Would be so damn cool though.

Zenbar Wrestling @ZenbarWrestling @DorbyAllen I think that would probably be awful just like it was in WWE.

fletcherderouen.bsky.social @FletcherDeRouen @DorbyAllen It'd probably just be a trio of Miro, Drew Galloway, and Sheamus O'Shaunessy, I don't see a need for Claudio to also be in it, beyond the Bar connection.

MrMojo74 @MMojo74 @DorbyAllen That was exactly what I posted for them years ago when they were in WWE. I called it The European Union. Same thing though.

Sheamus has seemingly been frustrated with WWE lately

Sheamus is undoubtedly one of the best workers and a gifted talent in the realm of wrestling. However, he doesn't seem to be happy with how he got treated by the company in the past year.

While talking to Mail Online, The Celtic Warrior expressed his concern while praising Roman Reigns' character work, also pointing out how he gets the most time while others are begging for that amount of time.

“Obviously there’s the luxury of getting all the storyline time and everything. I feel like he’s made the most of the opportunity he’s had, but I feel like there’s guys on the roster begging for that amount of time to tell their own stories and that’s one of the only things that’s going. The rest of the roster needs story time too."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



[Daily Mail] Sheamus says that Roman Reigns has made the most of his opportunities, but there are people on the roster begging for that amount of time to tell their own stories. He feels that the rest of the roster needs story time too.[Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/dmZdLI6eDK

Previously, the former World Heavyweight Champion also expressed his frustration regarding the company wasting his momentum after the Clash at the Castle PLE last year. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether he will be heard or his frustration would eventually lead to some surprising decisions.

