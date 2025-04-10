Shelton Benjamin nearly breaks character due to MJF on live AEW TV

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin almost broke his character because of MJF on Dynamite. The moment was caught on Live TV and is now making rounds on social media.
On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin came out alongside Bobby Lashley and MVP of The Hurt Syndicate for a Live celebration and a toast. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman interrupted the celebration and hilariously stood alongside Shelton, pretending to be a member of the Syndicate.
MJF has been trying to join The Hurt Syndicate for the past few weeks by approaching MVP, but Bobby Lashley didn't allow him, as he seems to have some trust issues. This week on Dynamite, when Max stood away from Shelton, the latter was trying hard not to break out in laughter and break his character, and the clip went viral on social media.
Check it out below:
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Later in the segment, Bobby Lashley lashed out on MJF again for trying to insert himself into the group despite getting rejected. While MVP gave a thumbs up to Max joining the Syndicate, Shelton unfortunately gave a thumbs down as the storyline continued.
Tony Khan is a big fan of Shelton Benjamin
Former WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley revealed months ago that the AEW President, Tony Khan, finds Shelton Benjamin very impressive. In an interview with Justin Barrasso, Lashley stated that Tony saw something in Shelton that no one else saw before:
"Tony [Khan] put Shelton in a couple matches right away, and both of those matches opened people’s eyes. Maybe someone didn’t see that in him before. Tony sees it, he sees how impressive Shelton is. And we all believe in each other. I believe in MVP, I believe in Shelton, and they believe in me."
Moreover, Shelton made his All Elite Wrestling debut in October last year and has been on an impressive run alongside The Hurt Syndicate. Fans will have to wait and see what the veteran has in store.