Shelton Benjamin nearly breaks character due to MJF on live AEW TV

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin almost broke his character because of MJF on Dynamite. The moment was caught on Live TV and is now making rounds on social media.

Ad

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin came out alongside Bobby Lashley and MVP of The Hurt Syndicate for a Live celebration and a toast. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman interrupted the celebration and hilariously stood alongside Shelton, pretending to be a member of the Syndicate.

MJF has been trying to join The Hurt Syndicate for the past few weeks by approaching MVP, but Bobby Lashley didn't allow him, as he seems to have some trust issues. This week on Dynamite, when Max stood away from Shelton, the latter was trying hard not to break out in laughter and break his character, and the clip went viral on social media.

Ad

Trending

Check it out below:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later in the segment, Bobby Lashley lashed out on MJF again for trying to insert himself into the group despite getting rejected. While MVP gave a thumbs up to Max joining the Syndicate, Shelton unfortunately gave a thumbs down as the storyline continued.

Tony Khan is a big fan of Shelton Benjamin

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley revealed months ago that the AEW President, Tony Khan, finds Shelton Benjamin very impressive. In an interview with Justin Barrasso, Lashley stated that Tony saw something in Shelton that no one else saw before:

Ad

"Tony [Khan] put Shelton in a couple matches right away, and both of those matches opened people’s eyes. Maybe someone didn’t see that in him before. Tony sees it, he sees how impressive Shelton is. And we all believe in each other. I believe in MVP, I believe in Shelton, and they believe in me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Shelton made his All Elite Wrestling debut in October last year and has been on an impressive run alongside The Hurt Syndicate. Fans will have to wait and see what the veteran has in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More