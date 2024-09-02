Shelton Benjamin wants to finish the trilogy with AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin shared an interesting post regarding an AEW star. The name being discussed is Katsuyori Shibata.

The former United States Champion showcased his incredible athleticism in WWE but many felt he never got the spotlight he deserved. He finally received a push during the pandemic era when he became a part of the Hurt Business. He was released in September 2023 and is yet to sign with a major promotion.

Meanwhile, Katsuyori Shibata has been one of the great assets for AEW and is regularly featured on Dynamite, Collision, and ROH. He established himself as a huge star in NJPW before. During his time in the Japan-based company, he wrestled Shelton Benjamin in 2014 in a stellar contest.

Trending

The former Intercontinental Champion recently shared an Instagram Story of the highlights from the bout. Shelton also claimed that he and Katsuyori wrestled in two matches and that the duo needed to square off in a third fight.

"Shibata made me step up my game. 1&1. We need to finish the trilogy," he wrote.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Screengrab of Shelton Benjamin's Instagram Story (Credit: Shelton' Instagram)

Shelton Benjamin praises AEW star, Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn has aligned himself with The Acclaimed for a couple of years. He even captured the AEW Trios World Championships with the duo.

While speaking with Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Shelton claimed that the Hall of Famer is the greatest athlete in this sport. He then went on to explain his reason behind his choice.

"I don’t know. I mean, I see guys like Billy Gunn, [who] is what 60? By the way, Billy Gunn is the greatest athlete in pro wrestling, period. Because if you want to judge athletes, you want to judge the greatest, you can’t look at it from when they’re in their prime, you got to look at the entire career. Who’s done it? Who’s been as athletic as long, high-quality matches, as long as Billy?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if the 49-year-old star will sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback