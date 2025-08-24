Shocking Backstage Fight Breaks Out at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 24, 2025 19:36 GMT
AEW
Big brawl at Forbidden Door (Source-AEW on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A huge backstage brawl erupted during the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view between two popular stars. The fight continued until the two wrestlers reached the ramp, and more stars got involved.

Ad

After Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone announced the record-breaking attendance for Forbidden Door 2025, a backstage brawl broke out. The fight was between Queen Aminata and Thekla, who were up against each other in an 8-woman tag team contest earlier in the night on Zero Hour.

Queen Aminata and Thekla kept brawling with each other until they reached the stage and fought through the ramp, where Aminata took the Toxic Spider down before she got outnumbered. Julia Hart and Skye Blue also came out to assist the 32-year-old as the three are a part of the 'Triangle of Madness' faction. Hart, Skye, and Thekla took out Queen Aminata on the ramp.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On the Forbidden Door 2025 Zero Hour, the Triangle of Madness teamed with Megan Bayne to secure a win over the team of Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale in an 8-woman tag team encounter.

AEW Star Confirmed a Three-Year Contract Signing with the Company

AEW star Queen Aminata recently confirmed that she is under a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. She has been competing in the promotion since 2021, but became a full-time member of the roster last year.

Ad

In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, Queen Aminata revealed that she has signed a three-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion and is already one and a half years into her contract:

“It’s crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. Now that I’ve signed a three-year contract with AEW, literally a year in a half into my contract, I am part of AEW All In. This is unreal. I can’t believe it. I feel this is just the beginning. What else is coming?” Aminata revealed. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Queen Aminata in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications