Shocking Backstage Fight Breaks Out at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

A huge backstage brawl erupted during the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view between two popular stars. The fight continued until the two wrestlers reached the ramp, and more stars got involved.After Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone announced the record-breaking attendance for Forbidden Door 2025, a backstage brawl broke out. The fight was between Queen Aminata and Thekla, who were up against each other in an 8-woman tag team contest earlier in the night on Zero Hour.Queen Aminata and Thekla kept brawling with each other until they reached the stage and fought through the ramp, where Aminata took the Toxic Spider down before she got outnumbered. Julia Hart and Skye Blue also came out to assist the 32-year-old as the three are a part of the 'Triangle of Madness' faction. Hart, Skye, and Thekla took out Queen Aminata on the ramp.On the Forbidden Door 2025 Zero Hour, the Triangle of Madness teamed with Megan Bayne to secure a win over the team of Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale in an 8-woman tag team encounter.AEW Star Confirmed a Three-Year Contract Signing with the CompanyAEW star Queen Aminata recently confirmed that she is under a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. She has been competing in the promotion since 2021, but became a full-time member of the roster last year.In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, Queen Aminata revealed that she has signed a three-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion and is already one and a half years into her contract:“It’s crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. Now that I’ve signed a three-year contract with AEW, literally a year in a half into my contract, I am part of AEW All In. This is unreal. I can’t believe it. I feel this is just the beginning. What else is coming?” Aminata revealed. [H/T - Fightful]Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Queen Aminata in All Elite Wrestling.