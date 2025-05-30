Shocking claim made about Kamille's unexplained absence from AEW - "She was being dishonest"

AEW star Kamille has been absent from the promotion for over six months. Fans witnessed the powerhouse wrestle for only a few months before she disappeared from television screens. WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently analyzed her situation.

The 32-year-old star was introduced as Mercedes Mone's henchwoman. However, after a while, the TBS Champion began to mistreat her. On November 27, at Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite, the powerhouse quit The CEO's alliance and hasn’t been seen on Dynamite since. She was written off following a backstage attack on AEW Rampage. While many believed she was taking a hiatus due to her movie, Queen of the Ring, that doesn't appear to be the case.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno claimed that The Brickhouse had been in contract talks with WWE earlier and thus was being dishonest with AEW.

“That’s all the information I know, is that they found she was kind of—I’d heard that she was being dishonest in her dealings with them, trying to secure a contract. And when they found that out—well, when was the last time she’s been on TV?" he said. [H/T Ringside]

Tony Khan talks about Kamille's hiatus

The AEW star was last seen on TV in November 2024. So far, there has been no mention of her by anyone in the programming, including Mercedes Mone.

While speaking with Battleground, the AEW President claimed that the 32-year-old star's attack remains a mystery and talked about her revenge. However, he did not provide the exact timeline of her return.

"But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about (...) When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was."

It will be interesting to see when The Brickhouse returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

