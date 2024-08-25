Shocking interference in AEW All In main event between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland

AEW All In culminated with a huge main event World Title main event between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. During the match, a major star shockingly interfered and potentially is the reason behind Strickland's loss.

The name is none other than Hangman Adam Page who has had some major issues with Swerve Strickland since the past year. Both men have gone to war several times however, Strickland winning the World Title made Hangman Page more unhinged as he promised to become a major thorn in his side.

During the main event of All In pay-per-view between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, Hangman Adam Page came out of the crowd looking to launch an attack on Swerve, however, the security quickly removed him. The distraction allowed Bryan to hit the running knee on Strickland and later submit him to capture his first AEW World Championship.

Hangman Adam Page was unsuccessful in winning the Casino Gauntlet match earlier in the show and looks to be on a rampage towards Swerve Strickland. The upcoming Dynamite is shaping up to be a great show as Swerve could call out Hangman Page for costing him the title.

Bryan Danielson has also kept his career alive after defeating Swerve Strickland. The American Dragon will be looking to defend his newly won title against Darby Allin who earned the opportunity at Royal Rampage.

