Shocking WWE WrestleMania 41 debut sparks reaction from current AEW star

A huge WrestleMania debut happened at Night 2 of the Showcase of the Immortals, and an AEW star immediately had a funny reaction to it. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his debut at the Grandest Stage of Them All tonight against Randy Orton.

Danhausen, currently absent from AEW, reacted to it on social media. He hasn't been seen in the promotion since 2023. Despite being cleared to wrestle, the star hasn't been a part of any AEW programming. However, he is still performing on the independent circuit.

The Viper was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at the Premium Live Event, but due to the latter needing neck surgery, he was pulled from the card weeks ahead of the show. Orton then announced that he would be issuing an open challenge at the event. The open challenge was answered by none other than Joe Hendry, who blew the roof off the stadium. Unfortunately, the latter couldn't kick out of Orton's RKO.

Moments later, Danhausen took to X/Twitter and posted a clip of himself mocking the TNA World Champion after the latter lost to the former WWE Champion. He posted a video of himself clapping, similar to what Joe Hendry does during the entrance. The video also had a Joe Hendry banner behind Danhausen, who sat on a chair, mocking the TNA World Champion.

AEW star Danhausen refused to wrestle at WrestleMania 41

After Kevin Owens was sidelined from WrestleMania 42, fans started predicting different stars who would replace The Prizefighter. A fan pitched the Kid Curious' name as the opponent to Randy Orton.

Danhausen immediately took to X/Twitter and denied the possibility of being the opponent of the former WWE Champion, as the latter is too tall for the 34-year-old star.

"I’m not fighting him he’s too tall and I can’t," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see when Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he hasn't been seen in the company for a long time.

